Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore in December 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 1,016.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 106.97% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.04% from Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 554.41 656.87 1,016.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 554.41 656.87 1,016.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.82 354.45 561.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.57 0.60 0.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.69 81.53 -14.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.30 56.96 68.39
Depreciation 17.97 17.46 18.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.76 102.98 158.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.32 42.90 223.73
Other Income 7.18 17.11 6.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.14 60.01 229.89
Interest 6.23 6.99 17.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.37 53.01 212.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.37 53.01 212.78
Tax -3.35 13.25 54.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.02 39.76 158.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.02 39.76 158.04
Equity Share Capital 18.03 18.03 18.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.05 11.03 43.82
Diluted EPS -3.05 11.03 43.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.05 11.03 43.82
Diluted EPS -3.05 11.03 43.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited