Nahar Spinning Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore, down 45.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.41 crore in December 2022 down 45.47% from Rs. 1,016.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 106.97% from Rs. 158.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.04% from Rs. 248.11 crore in December 2021.