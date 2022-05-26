Nahar Poly Film Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore, up 93.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore in March 2022 up 93.58% from Rs. 90.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.16 crore in March 2022 up 120.05% from Rs. 14.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022 up 150.97% from Rs. 20.07 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 13.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 373.90 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 58.73% returns over the last 6 months and 140.06% over the last 12 months.