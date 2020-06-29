Nahar Poly Film Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 64.77 crore, down 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.77 crore in March 2020 down 7.78% from Rs. 70.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.34 crore in March 2020 up 74.07% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2020 up 62.99% from Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2019.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.18 in March 2019.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 71.85 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 123.48% returns over the last 6 months and 98.21% over the last 12 months.