Nahar Poly Film Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 70.23 crore, up 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.23 crore in March 2019 up 2.74% from Rs. 68.35 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2019 up 300.91% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.70 crore in March 2019 up 19.57% from Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2018.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2018.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 34.65 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -30.77% over the last 12 months.