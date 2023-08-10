Nahar Poly Film Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.20 crore, down 30.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.20 crore in June 2023 down 30.4% from Rs. 224.43 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2023 down 124.09% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 down 87.48% from Rs. 43.46 crore in June 2022.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 238.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.