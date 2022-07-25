Nahar Poly Film Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore, up 113.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore in June 2022 up 113.01% from Rs. 105.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2022 up 60.06% from Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in June 2022 up 101.86% from Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 9.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in June 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 405.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 89.02% over the last 12 months.