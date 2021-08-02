Nahar Poly Film Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore, up 89.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore in June 2021 up 89.73% from Rs. 55.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.18 crore in June 2021 up 71.61% from Rs. 8.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2021 up 57.04% from Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2020.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 223.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.68% returns over the last 6 months and 248.06% over the last 12 months.