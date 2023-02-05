 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nahar Poly Film Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.89% from Rs. 103.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Poly Films
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.64 190.30 103.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.64 190.30 103.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 117.77 143.47 62.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.60 3.72 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.52 4.66 3.90
Depreciation 8.03 8.07 0.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.56 22.91 10.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.15 7.47 25.81
Other Income 1.12 3.53 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.27 11.00 28.33
Interest 4.23 2.04 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 8.96 28.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 8.96 28.11
Tax 0.89 1.59 6.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.84 7.36 21.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.84 7.36 21.48
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.29 12.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 3.00 8.74
Diluted EPS -0.34 3.00 8.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 3.00 8.74
Diluted EPS -0.34 3.00 8.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited