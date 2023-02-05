Nahar Poly Film Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.89% from Rs. 103.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.
Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 241.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.62% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nahar Poly Films
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.64
|190.30
|103.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.64
|190.30
|103.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|117.77
|143.47
|62.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.60
|3.72
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.52
|4.66
|3.90
|Depreciation
|8.03
|8.07
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.56
|22.91
|10.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.15
|7.47
|25.81
|Other Income
|1.12
|3.53
|2.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.27
|11.00
|28.33
|Interest
|4.23
|2.04
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|8.96
|28.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|8.96
|28.11
|Tax
|0.89
|1.59
|6.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|7.36
|21.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|7.36
|21.48
|Equity Share Capital
|12.29
|12.29
|12.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|3.00
|8.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|3.00
|8.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|3.00
|8.74
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|3.00
|8.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited