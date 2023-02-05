Nahar Poly Film Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.89% from Rs. 103.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 103.93% from Rs. 21.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 57.28% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 241.30 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.62% returns over the last 6 months and -36.89% over the last 12 months.