Nahar Poly Film Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.69 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.69 crore in December 2020 up 4.2% from Rs. 77.43 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in December 2020 up 69.72% from Rs. 8.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2020 up 47.43% from Rs. 13.83 crore in December 2019.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.65 in December 2019.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 92.60 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.01% returns over the last 6 months and 167.63% over the last 12 months.