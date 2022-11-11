 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Poly Film Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 82.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in September 2022 up 82.32% from Rs. 104.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2022 down 42.18% from Rs. 23.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 24.05 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 316.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 29.52% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 190.30 224.43 104.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 190.30 224.43 104.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.47 151.89 65.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.72 1.23 1.37
Power & Fuel -- 9.19 --
Employees Cost 4.66 4.39 4.30
Depreciation 8.07 8.01 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.91 14.77 11.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.47 34.95 21.37
Other Income 2.54 0.50 2.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.01 35.45 23.60
Interest 2.04 3.01 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.97 32.45 23.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.97 32.45 23.52
Tax 1.59 8.15 5.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.37 24.30 17.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.37 24.30 17.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.05 0.04 5.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.42 24.34 23.21
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.29 12.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 9.90 9.44
Diluted EPS 5.46 9.90 9.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.46 9.90 9.44
Diluted EPS 5.46 9.90 9.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:14 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.