Nahar Poly Film Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 82.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in September 2022 up 82.32% from Rs. 104.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2022 down 42.18% from Rs. 23.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 24.05 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 316.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 29.52% over the last 12 months.