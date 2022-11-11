English
    Nahar Poly Film Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore, up 82.32% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 190.30 crore in September 2022 up 82.32% from Rs. 104.37 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.42 crore in September 2022 down 42.18% from Rs. 23.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 24.82% from Rs. 24.05 crore in September 2021.

    Nahar Poly Film EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.46 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.44 in September 2021.

    Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 316.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.78% returns over the last 6 months and 29.52% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations190.30224.43104.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations190.30224.43104.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.47151.8965.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.721.231.37
    Power & Fuel--9.19--
    Employees Cost4.664.394.30
    Depreciation8.078.010.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.9114.7711.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4734.9521.37
    Other Income2.540.502.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0135.4523.60
    Interest2.043.010.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9732.4523.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.9732.4523.52
    Tax1.598.155.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.3724.3017.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.3724.3017.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.050.045.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.4224.3423.21
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.469.909.44
    Diluted EPS5.469.909.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.469.909.44
    Diluted EPS5.469.909.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

