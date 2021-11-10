MARKET NEWS

Nahar Poly Film Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.37 crore, up 36.23% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.37 crore in September 2021 up 36.23% from Rs. 76.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in September 2021 up 45.57% from Rs. 15.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.05 crore in September 2021 up 48.18% from Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.48 in September 2020.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 247.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.10% returns over the last 6 months and 205.49% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations104.37105.3676.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104.37105.3676.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.8267.6748.07
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.370.661.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.302.922.33
Depreciation0.450.450.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.0613.079.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3720.6014.70
Other Income2.230.471.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.6021.0815.77
Interest0.080.240.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.5220.8315.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax23.5220.8315.70
Tax5.655.653.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8715.1812.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8715.1812.42
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.342.533.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.2117.7115.94
Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.447.206.48
Diluted EPS9.447.206.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.447.206.48
Diluted EPS9.447.206.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 10, 2021 09:33 am

