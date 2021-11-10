Nahar Poly Film Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 104.37 crore, up 36.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.37 crore in September 2021 up 36.23% from Rs. 76.62 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.21 crore in September 2021 up 45.57% from Rs. 15.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.05 crore in September 2021 up 48.18% from Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 6.48 in September 2020.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 247.75 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.10% returns over the last 6 months and 205.49% over the last 12 months.