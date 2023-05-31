Nahar Poly Film Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore, down 15.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.82 crore in March 2023 down 15.19% from Rs. 175.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2023 down 87.63% from Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.70 crore in March 2023 down 74.79% from Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.10 in March 2022.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 259.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.