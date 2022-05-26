 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Poly Film Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore, up 93.58% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.47 crore in March 2022 up 93.58% from Rs. 90.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.21 crore in March 2022 up 97.95% from Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022 up 150.97% from Rs. 20.07 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 13.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in March 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 373.95 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 58.99% returns over the last 6 months and 138.03% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.47 103.74 90.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.47 103.74 90.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.17 62.02 61.65
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.65 0.71 -4.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.37 3.90 3.73
Depreciation 5.08 0.46 0.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.39 10.85 10.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.11 25.81 18.49
Other Income 0.18 1.52 1.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.29 27.33 19.57
Interest 2.40 0.22 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.89 27.12 19.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.89 27.12 19.39
Tax 10.73 6.63 4.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.16 20.49 14.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.16 20.49 14.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 4.09 1.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 32.21 24.58 16.27
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.29 12.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.10 10.00 6.62
Diluted EPS 13.10 10.00 6.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.10 10.00 6.62
Diluted EPS 13.10 10.00 6.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.