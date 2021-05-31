Nahar Poly Film Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.64 crore, up 39.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.64 crore in March 2021 up 39.95% from Rs. 64.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2021 up 109.29% from Rs. 7.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.07 crore in March 2021 up 59.92% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 6.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2020.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 160.10 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 88.35% returns over the last 6 months and 285.32% over the last 12 months.