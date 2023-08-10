English
    Nahar Poly Film Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.20 crore, down 30.4% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.20 crore in June 2023 down 30.4% from Rs. 224.43 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 109.15% from Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 down 87.48% from Rs. 43.46 crore in June 2022.

    Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 238.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.70% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.20148.82224.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.20148.82224.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.85115.45151.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.11--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.40-5.541.23
    Power & Fuel--7.879.19
    Employees Cost5.845.774.39
    Depreciation8.068.138.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7313.1714.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.683.8734.95
    Other Income2.050.700.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.624.5735.45
    Interest3.143.103.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.761.4732.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.761.4732.45
    Tax0.090.348.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.851.1324.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.851.1324.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.632.860.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.233.9924.34
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.911.629.90
    Diluted EPS-0.911.629.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.911.629.90
    Diluted EPS-0.911.629.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:11 pm

