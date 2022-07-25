 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Poly Film Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore, up 113.01% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 224.43 crore in June 2022 up 113.01% from Rs. 105.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.34 crore in June 2022 up 37.41% from Rs. 17.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.46 crore in June 2022 up 101.86% from Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.20 in June 2021.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 405.25 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.08% returns over the last 6 months and 89.02% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 224.43 175.47 105.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 224.43 175.47 105.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 151.89 115.17 67.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.23 -11.65 0.66
Power & Fuel 9.19 -- --
Employees Cost 4.39 4.37 2.92
Depreciation 8.01 5.08 0.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.77 17.39 13.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.95 45.11 20.60
Other Income 0.50 0.18 0.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.45 45.29 21.08
Interest 3.01 2.40 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.45 42.89 20.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.45 42.89 20.83
Tax 8.15 10.73 5.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.30 32.16 15.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.30 32.16 15.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.04 0.06 2.53
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.34 32.21 17.71
Equity Share Capital 12.29 12.29 12.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 13.10 7.20
Diluted EPS 9.90 13.10 7.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.90 13.10 7.20
Diluted EPS 9.90 13.10 7.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.