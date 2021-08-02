MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Poly Film Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore, up 89.73% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 10:53 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.36 crore in June 2021 up 89.73% from Rs. 55.53 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.71 crore in June 2021 up 46.15% from Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.53 crore in June 2021 up 57.04% from Rs. 13.71 crore in June 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.93 in June 2020.

Close

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 223.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.68% returns over the last 6 months and 248.06% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Poly Films
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations105.3690.6455.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.3690.6455.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials67.6761.6530.94
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.66-4.372.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.923.731.91
Depreciation0.450.500.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.0710.658.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6018.4911.82
Other Income0.471.081.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0819.5713.17
Interest0.240.180.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.8319.3913.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.8319.3913.12
Tax5.654.784.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.1814.618.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.1814.618.85
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.531.663.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.7116.2712.12
Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.206.624.93
Diluted EPS7.206.624.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.206.624.93
Diluted EPS7.206.624.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Poly Film #Nahar Poly Films #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.