Nahar Poly Film Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.89% from Rs. 103.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 94.05% from Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 55.74% from Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2021.