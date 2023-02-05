English
    Earnings

    Nahar Poly Film Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore, up 53.89% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Poly Films are:

    Net Sales at Rs 159.64 crore in December 2022 up 53.89% from Rs. 103.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2022 down 94.05% from Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.30 crore in December 2022 down 55.74% from Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2021.

    Nahar Poly Films
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations159.64190.30103.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations159.64190.30103.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials117.77143.4762.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.603.720.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.524.663.90
    Depreciation8.038.070.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5622.9110.85
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.157.4725.81
    Other Income1.122.541.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.2710.0127.33
    Interest4.232.040.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.047.9727.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.047.9727.12
    Tax0.891.596.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.846.3720.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.846.3720.49
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.317.054.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.4613.4224.58
    Equity Share Capital12.2912.2912.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.345.4610.00
    Diluted EPS0.345.4610.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.345.4610.00
    Diluted EPS0.345.4610.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited