Nahar Poly Film Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.74 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.74 crore in December 2021 up 28.56% from Rs. 80.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.58 crore in December 2021 up 34.47% from Rs. 18.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.79 crore in December 2021 up 36.29% from Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2020.

Nahar Poly Film EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.43 in December 2020.

Nahar Poly Film shares closed at 402.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.63% returns over the last 6 months and 329.78% over the last 12 months.