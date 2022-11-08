English
    Nahar Ent Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.63 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 468.63 crore in September 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 480.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.01 crore in September 2022 down 20.5% from Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.80 crore in September 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2021.

    Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in September 2021.

    Nahar Ent shares closed at 105.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.12% returns over the last 6 months and -27.64% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Industrial Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations468.63455.31480.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations468.63455.31480.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.65238.95214.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.1515.1524.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks117.00-4.9419.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.0943.0540.02
    Depreciation11.3811.1912.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.61108.14112.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.7443.7856.18
    Other Income16.684.174.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.4247.9461.01
    Interest12.7814.1213.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.6333.8347.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.6333.8347.27
    Tax8.637.5712.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.0126.2635.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.0126.2635.23
    Equity Share Capital39.8439.8439.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.036.598.84
    Diluted EPS7.036.598.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.036.598.84
    Diluted EPS7.036.598.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

