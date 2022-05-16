Nahar Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.25 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 579.25 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 463.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.94 crore in March 2022 down 3.13% from Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.72 crore in March 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 71.19 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.09 in March 2021.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 163.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and 198.53% over the last 12 months.