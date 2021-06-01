Nahar Ent Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 463.62 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.62 crore in March 2021 up 13.95% from Rs. 406.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.19 crore in March 2021 up 1624.14% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.19 crore in March 2021 up 103.57% from Rs. 34.97 crore in March 2020.

Nahar Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 10.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2020.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 59.75 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)