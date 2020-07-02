Nahar Ent Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 406.85 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.85 crore in March 2020 down 12.1% from Rs. 462.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 up 77.97% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.97 crore in March 2020 up 26.34% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2019.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 27.35 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.50% over the last 12 months.