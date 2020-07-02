Nahar Ent Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 406.85 crore, down 12.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 406.85 crore in March 2020 down 12.1% from Rs. 462.85 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2020 up 77.97% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.97 crore in March 2020 up 26.34% from Rs. 27.68 crore in March 2019.
Nahar Ent shares closed at 27.35 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.18% returns over the last 6 months and -17.50% over the last 12 months.
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|406.85
|390.41
|460.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.05
|Total Income From Operations
|406.85
|390.41
|462.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|260.85
|202.08
|328.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.13
|4.93
|13.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.06
|0.99
|-63.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|49.60
|Employees Cost
|38.35
|48.80
|48.49
|Depreciation
|19.50
|17.23
|21.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|99.16
|105.67
|61.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.92
|10.72
|4.32
|Other Income
|4.54
|3.53
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.47
|14.25
|6.21
|Interest
|17.59
|13.47
|13.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.13
|0.78
|-7.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|0.78
|-7.19
|Tax
|0.51
|-1.90
|4.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|2.68
|-11.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|2.68
|-11.97
|Equity Share Capital
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.67
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.67
|-3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.66
|0.67
|-3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.66
|0.67
|-3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am