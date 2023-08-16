English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nahar Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.54 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 391.54 crore in June 2023 down 14.01% from Rs. 455.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in June 2023 down 122.78% from Rs. 26.26 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2023 down 79.94% from Rs. 59.13 crore in June 2022.

    Nahar Ent shares closed at 115.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.79% returns over the last 6 months and 2.58% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Industrial Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations391.54398.02455.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations391.54398.02455.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials200.88314.11238.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.637.5615.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks37.49-77.72-4.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8040.0343.05
    Depreciation10.9013.7611.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses101.1797.14108.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.333.1343.78
    Other Income5.2915.384.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.9618.5147.94
    Interest6.742.6914.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.7815.8233.83
    Exceptional Items---1.16--
    P/L Before Tax-5.7814.6633.83
    Tax0.210.697.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.9813.9726.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.9813.9726.26
    Equity Share Capital43.2143.2139.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.383.506.59
    Diluted EPS-1.383.506.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.383.506.59
    Diluted EPS-1.383.506.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Ent #Nahar Industrial Enterprises #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!