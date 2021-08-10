Nahar Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 416.66 crore, up 138.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.66 crore in June 2021 up 138.71% from Rs. 174.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2021 up 203.78% from Rs. 33.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.15 crore in June 2021 up 864.67% from Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2020.

Nahar Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 8.74 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.42 in June 2020.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 126.55 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 190.25% returns over the last 6 months and 382.10% over the last 12 months.