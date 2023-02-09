Nahar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 530.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2022 down 78.84% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 101.08 crore in December 2021.