    Nahar Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 530.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.13 crore in December 2022 down 78.84% from Rs. 47.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 101.08 crore in December 2021.

    Nahar Industrial Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations451.91468.63530.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations451.91468.63530.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials207.07161.65292.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.076.156.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks64.97117.00-45.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.6642.0944.72
    Depreciation12.0011.3812.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.0397.61135.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1232.7483.04
    Other Income7.0216.685.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1349.4288.63
    Interest8.0712.7814.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0636.6374.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0636.6374.34
    Tax4.948.6326.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1328.0147.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1328.0147.84
    Equity Share Capital39.8439.8439.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.547.0312.01
    Diluted EPS2.547.0312.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.547.0312.01
    Diluted EPS2.547.0312.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
