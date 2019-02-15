Nahar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 458.66 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 458.66 crore in December 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 452.23 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 142.65% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.20 crore in December 2018 down 10.36% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2017.
Nahar Ent shares closed at 41.75 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.40% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nahar Industrial Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|456.03
|472.02
|451.17
|Other Operating Income
|2.63
|1.41
|1.06
|Total Income From Operations
|458.66
|473.43
|452.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|239.34
|213.74
|280.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.19
|33.43
|7.99
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.01
|32.88
|-24.99
|Power & Fuel
|65.27
|66.86
|56.35
|Employees Cost
|50.52
|50.35
|47.38
|Depreciation
|19.43
|20.91
|16.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.58
|48.06
|49.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.34
|7.20
|19.10
|Other Income
|1.43
|7.75
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.77
|14.95
|19.21
|Interest
|12.19
|19.53
|15.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.58
|-4.58
|3.88
|Exceptional Items
|-3.33
|-3.33
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.75
|-7.91
|3.88
|Tax
|-0.69
|--
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.06
|-7.91
|4.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.06
|-7.91
|4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|39.84
|39.84
|39.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-1.99
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-1.99
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-1.99
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-1.99
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited