Nahar Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 458.66 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.66 crore in December 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 452.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 142.65% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.20 crore in December 2018 down 10.36% from Rs. 35.92 crore in December 2017.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 41.75 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -39.40% returns over the last 6 months and -57.38% over the last 12 months.