 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 468.63 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 468.63 crore in September 2022 down 2.43% from Rs. 480.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.30 crore in September 2022 down 20.23% from Rs. 35.48 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.16 crore in September 2022 down 16.24% from Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.91 in September 2021.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 105.10 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.12% returns over the last 6 months and -27.64% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 468.63 455.31 480.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 468.63 455.31 480.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 161.65 238.95 214.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.15 15.15 24.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 117.00 -4.94 19.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.09 43.05 40.02
Depreciation 11.38 11.19 12.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.25 107.59 112.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.10 44.33 56.18
Other Income 16.68 4.17 4.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.78 48.49 61.01
Interest 12.78 14.12 13.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.00 34.38 47.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.00 34.38 47.27
Tax 8.71 7.43 12.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.29 26.95 35.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.29 26.95 35.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.60 0.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.30 26.35 35.48
Equity Share Capital 39.84 39.84 39.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.10 6.61 8.91
Diluted EPS 7.10 6.61 8.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.10 6.61 8.91
Diluted EPS 7.10 6.61 8.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Ent #Nahar Industrial Enterprises #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:25 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.