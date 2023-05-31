English
    Nahar Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.02 crore, down 31.29% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.02 crore in March 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 579.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in March 2023 down 62.83% from Rs. 38.97 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2023 down 60.51% from Rs. 81.72 crore in March 2022.

    Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.

    Nahar Ent shares closed at 108.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.60% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Industrial Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.02451.91579.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.02451.91579.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials314.11207.07416.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.562.077.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.7264.97-101.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0340.6641.37
    Depreciation13.7612.0013.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.14109.03135.93
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.1316.1265.38
    Other Income15.387.022.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5123.1368.29
    Interest2.698.0713.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8215.0654.93
    Exceptional Items-1.16----
    P/L Before Tax14.6615.0654.93
    Tax0.864.8416.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8010.2238.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8010.2238.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.68-0.430.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.499.7938.97
    Equity Share Capital43.2139.8439.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.469.78
    Diluted EPS3.642.469.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.642.469.78
    Diluted EPS3.642.469.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
