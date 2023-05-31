Nahar Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 398.02 crore, down 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.02 crore in March 2023 down 31.29% from Rs. 579.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.49 crore in March 2023 down 62.83% from Rs. 38.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.27 crore in March 2023 down 60.51% from Rs. 81.72 crore in March 2022.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 108.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.60% over the last 12 months.