 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Ent Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 579.25 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 579.25 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 463.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.97 crore in March 2022 down 3.22% from Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.72 crore in March 2022 up 14.79% from Rs. 71.19 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.11 in March 2021.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 163.00 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 29.06% returns over the last 6 months and 198.53% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 579.25 530.14 463.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 579.25 530.14 463.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 416.68 292.90 283.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.54 6.61 13.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -101.08 -45.32 -39.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.37 44.72 39.37
Depreciation 13.43 12.45 14.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.93 135.75 98.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.38 83.04 53.26
Other Income 2.92 5.59 3.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.29 88.63 56.64
Interest 13.36 14.28 16.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.93 74.34 39.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.93 74.34 39.70
Tax 16.01 26.47 -0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.92 47.87 40.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.92 47.87 40.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.05 -0.15 0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.97 47.72 40.27
Equity Share Capital 39.84 39.84 39.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.78 11.98 10.11
Diluted EPS 9.78 11.98 10.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.78 11.98 10.11
Diluted EPS 9.78 11.98 10.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Ent #Nahar Industrial Enterprises #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: May 16, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.