MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nahar Ent Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 463.62 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.62 crore in March 2021 up 13.95% from Rs. 406.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.27 crore in March 2021 up 1711.63% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.19 crore in March 2021 up 103.57% from Rs. 34.97 crore in March 2020.

Nahar Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 10.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2020.

Close

Nahar Ent shares closed at 59.75 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 111.50% returns over the last 6 months and 166.15% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations463.62418.75406.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations463.62418.75406.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials283.91203.69260.85
Purchase of Traded Goods13.6912.218.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.8630.50-30.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.3739.6838.35
Depreciation14.5514.2319.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses98.69101.7199.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2616.7310.92
Other Income3.392.074.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6418.8015.47
Interest16.9414.2317.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.704.57-2.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.704.57-2.13
Tax-0.540.010.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.244.56-2.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.244.56-2.65
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03-0.030.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.274.54-2.50
Equity Share Capital39.8439.8439.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.111.14-0.63
Diluted EPS10.111.14-0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.111.14-0.63
Diluted EPS10.111.14-0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Nahar Ent #Nahar Industrial Enterprises #Results #Textiles - Composite Mills
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.