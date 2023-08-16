Nahar Ent Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 391.54 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.54 crore in June 2023 down 14.01% from Rs. 455.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2023 down 122.32% from Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in June 2023 down 80.13% from Rs. 59.68 crore in June 2022.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 115.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.79% returns over the last 6 months and 2.58% over the last 12 months.