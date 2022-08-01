 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nahar Ent Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.31 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.31 crore in June 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 416.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.35 crore in June 2022 down 24.28% from Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.68 crore in June 2022 down 8.4% from Rs. 65.15 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.74 in June 2021.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 124.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.61% returns over the last 6 months and -12.49% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.31 579.25 415.16
Other Operating Income -- -- 1.50
Total Income From Operations 455.31 579.25 416.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 238.95 416.68 213.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.15 7.54 12.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.94 -101.08 -7.48
Power & Fuel -- -- 51.92
Employees Cost 43.05 41.37 37.03
Depreciation 11.19 13.43 11.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.59 135.93 46.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.33 65.38 50.74
Other Income 4.17 2.92 2.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.49 68.29 53.21
Interest 14.12 13.36 14.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.38 54.93 39.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.38 54.93 39.01
Tax 7.43 16.01 4.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.95 38.92 34.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.95 38.92 34.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.60 0.05 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 26.35 38.97 34.80
Equity Share Capital 39.84 39.84 39.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 9.78 8.74
Diluted EPS 6.61 9.78 8.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.61 9.78 8.74
Diluted EPS 6.61 9.78 8.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:11 am
