Nahar Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Industrial Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 530.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in December 2022 down 79.49% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 101.08 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 451.91 468.63 530.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 451.91 468.63 530.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.07 161.65 292.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.07 6.15 6.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 64.97 117.00 -45.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.66 42.09 44.72
Depreciation 12.00 11.38 12.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.03 97.25 135.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.12 33.10 83.04
Other Income 7.02 16.68 5.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.13 49.78 88.63
Interest 8.07 12.78 14.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.06 37.00 74.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.06 37.00 74.34
Tax 4.84 8.71 26.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.22 28.29 47.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.22 28.29 47.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.43 0.01 -0.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.79 28.30 47.72
Equity Share Capital 39.84 39.84 39.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 7.10 11.98
Diluted EPS 2.46 7.10 11.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.46 7.10 11.98
Diluted EPS 2.46 7.10 11.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited