Nahar Ent Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore, down 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.91 crore in December 2022 down 14.76% from Rs. 530.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.79 crore in December 2022 down 79.49% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in December 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 101.08 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.98 in December 2021.

Nahar Ent shares closed at 96.95 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and -35.75% over the last 12 months.