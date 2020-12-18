Nahar Capital Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in September 2020 up 10.05% from Rs. 6.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.94 crore in September 2020 down 31.57% from Rs. 13.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2020 up 1.33% from Rs. 9.74 crore in September 2019.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.80 in September 2019.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 83.05 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.49% returns over the last 6 months and 19.50% over the last 12 months.