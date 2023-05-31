Nahar Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 24.04% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2023 up 2760.04% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2023 up 507.89% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2022.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 280.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.86% returns over the last 6 months and -32.20% over the last 12 months.