Nahar Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in March 2022 down 22.15% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 97.02% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022 down 89.42% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2021.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in March 2021.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 412.50 on May 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.09% returns over the last 6 months and 230.00% over the last 12 months.