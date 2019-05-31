Nahar Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore, up 99.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.32 crore in March 2019 up 99.27% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2019 down 71.63% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2019 down 66.22% from Rs. 7.49 crore in March 2018.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2018.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 82.95 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.67% over the last 12 months.