Nahar Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2023 up 9610.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2023 up 1023.81% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 292.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.