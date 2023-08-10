English
    Nahar Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.87 crore in June 2023 up 10.46% from Rs. 5.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.19 crore in June 2023 up 9610.99% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2023 up 1023.81% from Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022.

    Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Nahar Capital shares closed at 292.00 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -18.55% over the last 12 months.

    Nahar Capital and Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.875.325.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.875.325.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.392.121.32
    Depreciation0.260.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.40180.890.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.82-177.953.19
    Other Income7.56182.32-4.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.384.37-1.52
    Interest0.000.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.384.36-1.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.384.36-1.60
    Tax2.190.33-1.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.194.030.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.194.030.09
    Equity Share Capital8.378.378.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.492.410.06
    Diluted EPS5.492.410.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.492.410.06
    Diluted EPS5.492.410.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

