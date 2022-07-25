Nahar Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore, up 14.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.31 crore in June 2022 up 14.87% from Rs. 4.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 98.52% from Rs. 6.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2022 down 115.42% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.83 in June 2021.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 422.05 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)