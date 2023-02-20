Nahar Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 53.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in December 2022 down 53.53% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2022 down 43.59% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.33% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.