Nahar Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore, down 53.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.21 crore in December 2022 down 53.53% from Rs. 13.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2022 down 43.59% from Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2022 down 28.33% from Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.19 in December 2021.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 263.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.18% returns over the last 6 months and -46.56% over the last 12 months.