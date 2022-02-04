Nahar Capital Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore, up 193.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.36 crore in December 2021 up 193.06% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.36 crore in December 2021 up 34.12% from Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.79 crore in December 2021 up 25.13% from Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2020.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.61 in December 2020.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 472.40 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.14% returns over the last 6 months and 453.16% over the last 12 months.