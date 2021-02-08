Nahar Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.56 crore in December 2020 up 26.28% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.72 crore in December 2020 up 72.42% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2020 up 52.91% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2019.

Nahar Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.67 in December 2019.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 91.70 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.39% returns over the last 6 months and 20.66% over the last 12 months.