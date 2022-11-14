 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Nahar Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore, down 14.79% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nahar Capital and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.70 crore in September 2022 down 14.79% from Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.03 crore in September 2022 down 40.95% from Rs. 55.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2022 down 15.95% from Rs. 14.11 crore in September 2021.

Nahar Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.73 in September 2022 from Rs. 33.40 in September 2021.

Nahar Capital shares closed at 326.55 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -9.59% over the last 12 months.

Nahar Capital and Financial Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.70 5.31 10.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.70 5.31 10.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.28 1.32 1.19
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.42 0.55 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.74 3.19 8.51
Other Income 4.86 -4.71 5.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.60 -1.52 13.85
Interest 0.04 0.07 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.55 -1.60 13.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.55 -1.60 13.84
Tax 0.18 -9.96 29.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.38 8.36 -15.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.38 8.36 -15.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.65 44.71 71.21
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.03 53.07 55.94
Equity Share Capital 8.37 8.37 8.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.73 31.69 33.40
Diluted EPS 19.73 31.69 33.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.73 31.69 33.40
Diluted EPS 19.73 31.69 33.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Nahar Capital #Nahar Capital and Financial Services #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm